Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Proceedings Of CJI U U Lalit-Led Ceremonial Bench To Be Live Streamed Monday

The ceremonial bench will assemble in the post-lunch session of the top court at 2 pm and will also comprise Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi. 

Proceedings Of CJI U U Lalit-Led Ceremonial Bench To Be Live Streamed Monday
Proceedings Of CJI U U Lalit-Led Ceremonial Bench To Be Live Streamed Monday Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 9:42 pm

The Supreme Court will live stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Monday as it will be his last working day. 

CJI Lalit will be superannuating on November 8, which is a court holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The ceremonial bench will assemble in the post-lunch session of the top court at 2 pm and will also comprise Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi. 

Going by the convention of the ceremonial bench, the outgoing chief justice of India shares the bench with his successor while members of the bar and senior law officers of the government bid him farewell. 

A notice issued by the Supreme Court said, "Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on November 07, 2022, shall be live streamed on the website of the Supreme Court of India". 

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court had on August 26 live streamed proceedings of the ceremonial bench of then CJI N V Ramana, which was his last working day in the top court.

From September 27, the top court started live streaming proceedings of the Constitution benches through its webcast channel and YouTube. More than eight lakh viewers have watched the proceedings.

On September 27, 2018, a bench headed by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered a landmark judgment on a live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance.

Related stories

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against CJI-Designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

Who Is Justice UU Lalit, The New Chief Justice Of India?

Supreme Court Defers Ayodhya Case To January 29 After Judge UU Lalit Exits Case

It said that as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases that are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench should be live-streamed.

The top court had said sensitive cases such as those dealing with matrimonial disputes or sexual assault should not be live-streamed.

-WIth PTI Input

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Supreme Court Justice Judicary UU Lalit New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs - Highlights

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs - Highlights