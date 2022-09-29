Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Murmu Condoles Demise Of Senior Congress Leader Jayanti Patnaik

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and eminent social worker Jayanti Patnaik and said she endeared herself to the people of Odisha through her service and dedication.

President Murmu
President Murmu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:12 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and eminent social worker Jayanti Patnaik and said she endeared herself to the people of Odisha through her service and dedication.

“My condolences to her family, friends, and well-wishers," Murmu tweeted.

Jayanti Patnaik, who was also the first chairperson of the National Commission for Women, died in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. She was 90.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Smt Jayanti Patnaik, wife of former Odisha CM J.B. Patnaik. She was also an ex-MP and eminent social worker who endeared herself to the people of the state through her service and dedication. My condolences to her family, friends, and well-wishers," the President tweeted.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National President Droupadi Murmu Service And Dedication Eminent Social Worker People Of Odisha Demise Of Senior Congress Leader Condoled The Death Jayanti Patnaik National Commission For Women
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'