President Ram Nath Kovind visited Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

The premier institute was established in 2015. Honourable Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur CP Gurnani were also present at the occasion.

IIM Nagpur also tweeted about the Inauguration at the hands of Hon. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind

Watch Live - Inauguration at the hands of Hon. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn @C_P_Gurnani @Director_IIMNhttps://t.co/FW5ByVMWyK — IIM Nagpur (@IIMNagpurIndia) May 8, 2022

LIVE: President Kovind's address at the inauguration of the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur https://t.co/cFP3fxaTpC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 8, 2022

Among other leaders present at the event were Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.



(with inputs from PTI)