'Affirmative Action For Inclusion': President Murmu Addresses Nation On The Eve Of 78th I-Day

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the need for for a more inclusive society and called for affirmative action to be strengthened as an instrument towards this end.
"Affirmative action must be strengthened as instrument of inclusion", she said.
"I firmly believe tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected", said the President while adding, "Social justice is the top priority of Modi govt."
Further highlighting the economic advancements achieved in the recent years, Murmu saaid, "My dear countrymen, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This has not only given more money in the hands of people, but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well," says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.
Highlighting various schemes, including the distribution of free foodgrains to over 80 crore people, the President said on Wednesday that a number of unprecedented initiatives have been taken for welfare of SC, ST and marginalised sections.
