'Affirmative Action For Inclusion': President Murmu Addresses Nation On The Eve Of 78th I-Day

Further highlighting the economic advancements achieved in the recent years, Murmu saaid, "My dear countrymen, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This has not only given more money in the hands of people, but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well," says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.