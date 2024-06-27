National

Preparations Underway For Amarnath Yatra Beginning June 29

Preparations are in full swing for annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29. Unprecedented security measures, including electronic surveillance along the entire yatra route and access control arrangements have been made. Thousands of security personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP and other para-military forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security for the annual pilgrimage.

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Rregistration Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A Hindu holy man smokes as he waits in Jammu to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage held annually to the holy Amarnath cave, dedicated to Hindu god Shiva is scheduled to start on June 29 this year.

1/9
Amarnath Yatra 2024
Amarnath Yatra 2024 Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Hindu holy men stand in a queue to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu.

2/9
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A Hindu holy man waits in a queue in Jammu to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

3/9
Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage Photo: PTI

Sadhus shout slogans as they wait for registration for the Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu.

4/9
Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage 2024
Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage 2024 Photo: PTI

Sadhus wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu.

5/9
Pratham Puja to mark beginning of Annual Amarnath Yatra
Pratham Puja to mark beginning of Annual Amarnath Yatra Photo: PTI

View of the Amarnath cave during the 'Pratham Puja' performed to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra, by Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha (not in frame) via video conferencing from Srinagar.

6/9
Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Hindu holy men chant religious slogans in Jammu as they wait to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

7/9
Amarnath Yatra Base camp
Amarnath Yatra Base camp Photo: PTI

Sadhus eat as they wait to be registered for the Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. Amarnath Yatra for 2024 is scheduled to begin from June 29.

8/9
Sadhus at Ram Mandir base camp
Sadhus at Ram Mandir base camp Photo: PTI

Sadhus wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu.

9/9
Amarnath Cave
Amarnath Cave Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Hindu holy men stand in a queue in Jammu to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

