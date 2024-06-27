Preparations Underway For Amarnath Yatra Beginning June 29

A Hindu holy man smokes as he waits in Jammu to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage held annually to the holy Amarnath cave, dedicated to Hindu god Shiva is scheduled to start on June 29 this year.
View of the Amarnath cave during the 'Pratham Puja' performed to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra, by Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha (not in frame) via video conferencing from Srinagar.
Sadhus eat as they wait to be registered for the Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. Amarnath Yatra for 2024 is scheduled to begin from June 29.
