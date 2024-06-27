National

Preparations Underway For Amarnath Yatra Beginning June 29

Preparations are in full swing for annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29. Unprecedented security measures, including electronic surveillance along the entire yatra route and access control arrangements have been made. Thousands of security personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP and other para-military forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security for the annual pilgrimage.