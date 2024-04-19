National

Political Bigwigs Queue Up To Vote As Lok Sabha Elections Kickoff | In Pics

India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 kickstarted on Friday, April 19, with the first phase of voting in the polls. A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories are voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, actor Rajinikanth, Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are only a few of the many bigwigs who were seen at polling booths on Friday.

LS Polls 1st Phase: MK Stalin votes Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Conrad Sangma votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Conrad Sangma votes Photo: PTI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma waits in a queue to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Garo Hills district.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Gaurav Gogoi votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Gaurav Gogoi votes Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jorhat district.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Kamal Nath votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Kamal Nath votes Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Kamal Nath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Arjun Ram Meghwal votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Arjun Ram Meghwal votes Photo: PTI
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Uttarakhand
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
A newly-wedded couple arrives at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Pauri Garhwal district.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Jyoti Amge votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Jyoti Amge votes Photo: PTI
World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in MP
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in MP Photo: PTI
A newly-wedded couple at a polling station after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balaghat district.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Uttarakhand
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
A first-time voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chamoli district.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Nagaland
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Nagaland Photo; AP/Yirmiyan Arthur
People wait to cast their votes during the first round of polling of India’s national election in Kohima village, in the northeastern state of Nagaland.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Rajasthan
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Rajasthan Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her index finger after voting during the first round of polling of India's national election in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Assam
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Assam Photo: PTI
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sivasagar, Assam.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Kiren Rijiju votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Kiren Rijiju votes Photo: PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Rajinikanth votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Rajinikanth votes Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Veteran actor Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Actor Karthik votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Actor Karthik votes Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Veteran actor Karthik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Manipur
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Manipur Photo: PTI
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Luwangsangbam, Manipur

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Tripura
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Tripura Photo: PTI
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: AP/Channi Anand
A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting vote during the first round of polling of India’s national election in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.

1st phase of Lok Sabha elections
1st phase of Lok Sabha elections Photo: PTI
Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Manik Saha votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Manik Saha votes Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

LS Polls 1st Phase: G. Thamizhvendhan votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: G. Thamizhvendhan votes Photo: PTI
AIADMK candidate G. Thamizhvendhan shows his finger marked with indelible ink as he casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Puducherry.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Nitin Gadkari votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Nitin Gadkari votes Photo: PTI
BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari with his wife shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

LS Polls 1st Phase: Pema Khandu votes
LS Polls 1st Phase: Pema Khandu votes Photo: PTI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tawang district.

1st phase of LS polls
1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Ashish Dubey and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Chhattisgarh
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar district.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Meghalaya
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in Meghalaya Photo: PTI
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district.

LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in J&K
LS Polls: 1st Phase of voting in J&K Photo: PTI
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.

