Political Bigwigs Queue Up To Vote As Lok Sabha Elections Kickoff | In Pics

India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 kickstarted on Friday, April 19, with the first phase of voting in the polls. A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories are voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, actor Rajinikanth, Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are only a few of the many bigwigs who were seen at polling booths on Friday.