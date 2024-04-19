Political Bigwigs Queue Up To Vote As Lok Sabha Elections Kickoff | In Pics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma waits in a queue to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Garo Hills district.
Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jorhat district.
Congress candidate Kamal Nath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner.
A newly-wedded couple arrives at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Pauri Garhwal district.
World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
A newly-wedded couple at a polling station after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balaghat district.
A first-time voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chamoli district.
People wait to cast their votes during the first round of polling of India’s national election in Kohima village, in the northeastern state of Nagaland.
A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her index finger after voting during the first round of polling of India's national election in Neemrana, Rajasthan.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sivasagar, Assam.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Veteran actor Karthik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Luwangsangbam, Manipur
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting vote during the first round of polling of India’s national election in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Garo Hills district.
Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
AIADMK candidate G. Thamizhvendhan shows his finger marked with indelible ink as he casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Puducherry.
BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari with his wife shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tawang district.
BJP candidate Ashish Dubey and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur.
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar district.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district.
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.