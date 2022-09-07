PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Medical Camp In Surat On Sep 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a "mega" medical camp in Olpad area of Surat city in Gujarat on Thursday and interact with beneficiaries of various state and Centrally-sponsored schemes, a state minister said on Wednesday.

The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.

"The day-long mega medical camp will be inaugurated virtually by PM Modi on Thursday morning. Nearly 66,000 residents of the Olpad constituency have registered themselves for the free medical camp," Patel told PTI.

He said 3,000 doctors will conduct the health check-up at the medical camp which will be held on the campus of Arts and Commerce College in Olpad. "On the occasion, the prime minister will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of the schemes sponsored by the state and the Central governments, such as the widow pension scheme and the Ayushman Bharat card," said Patel.

He said 74,000 "page committee" members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Olpad Assembly segment will be given identity cards at the same event.

(With PTI inputs)