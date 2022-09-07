Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Medical Camp In Surat On Sep 8

The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.

PM Narendra Modi has criticised the freebie culture by terming it as revdi
PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a "mega" medical camp in Olpad area of Surat city

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:43 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a "mega" medical camp in Olpad area of Surat city in Gujarat on Thursday and interact with beneficiaries of various state and Centrally-sponsored schemes, a state minister said on Wednesday.

The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.

"The day-long mega medical camp will be inaugurated virtually by PM Modi on Thursday morning. Nearly 66,000 residents of the Olpad constituency have registered themselves for the free medical camp," Patel told PTI.

He said 3,000 doctors will conduct the health check-up at the medical camp which will be held on the campus of Arts and Commerce College in Olpad. "On the occasion, the prime minister will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of the schemes sponsored by the state and the Central governments, such as the widow pension scheme and the Ayushman Bharat card," said Patel.

He said 74,000 "page committee" members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Olpad Assembly segment will be given identity cards at the same event.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurate Medical Camp Surat Minister Of State For Agriculture Energy Petrochemicals
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start