Monday, Jul 04, 2022
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi To Inaugurate Multiple Development Initiatives On July 7

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is expected to visit Varanasi on 7th July in order to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in the city.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 7:53 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focused on improving infrastructure and enhancing the ease of living.

At around 2 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has the capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

 At around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Thereafter, at around 4 pm, the prime minister will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore, it said

