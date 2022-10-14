Friday, Oct 14, 2022
PM Modi To Chair CSIR Society Meeting On Saturday

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh said a presentation about the various activities of the CSIR would be made in front of the Prime Minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 5:39 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society here on Saturday. During a press conference, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said this is the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting is of special significance as it marks 80 years of the establishment of the council.

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh said a presentation about the various activities of the CSIR would be made in front of the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.

The meeting would also see participation from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 13 secretaries of Union ministries, including all secretaries of science-based ministries.

CMDs of four public sector undertakings, NTPC, BHEL, GAIL and HAL, three industry leaders and 12 academia and scientific community members would also participate in the meeting.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR, highlighted the recent achievements and focus areas of the CSIR, including providing smart agriculture for farmers and providing technical solution to industries and extending support to MSMEs and start-ups.

(With PTI inputs)

