Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
National

PM Modi To Address Naval Innovation And Indigenisation Organisation Seminar

A MoU has been signed between the Defence Innovation Organisation and Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation to work on a collaborative project named SPRINT.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:33 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar, 'Swavlamban', here on Monday. 

The PMO noted that a key pillar of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme is attaining self-reliance in the defence sector, and said Modi will unveil "SPRINT Challenges" during the event to boost this endeavour. 

The exercise is aimed at giving a boost to usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy. 

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products in the Indian Navy. 

This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC), the PMO said. 

The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, it added. 

The two day seminar will provide a platform for leaders from industry, academia, services and government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the defence sector.

Sessions dedicated to innovation, indigenisation, armament and aviation will be held. The second day of the seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), it said.

