PM Modi Reaches Tokyo, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Receives Him At Quad Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit here.

A warm welcome by the Indian community, meetings with business leaders, IPEF launch and a vibrant community programme…sharing highlights from Day 1 of my Japan visit. pic.twitter.com/gK8OKmjkKT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit here will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.