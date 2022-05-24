Tuesday, May 24, 2022
PM Modi Reaches Tokyo, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Receives Him At Quad Leaders' Summit

Besides Modi, the Quad summit here will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi Reaches Tokyo, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Receives Him At Quad Leaders' Summit
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 24 May 2022 7:19 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit here will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. 

