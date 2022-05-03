PM Modi, President Kovind Among Others Wish People On Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by sighting of the moon. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and grandeur.

The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. During this celebration, people wear new clothes, women and girls wear Mehendi on their hands and desserts are prepared the next day.

variety of delicious dishes are being made, get-togethers with friends and family members take place. People greet one another with "Eid Mubarak" wishes.

Eid ul Fitr begins at sunset at the first sighting of the crescent moon, also known as chand raat, a time of celebration with families and friends gathered in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon. People come together to offer Eid prayers in the early morning, break their fast, express gratitude to each other, and enjoy eating desserts.

Eid Greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Kovind said.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को ईद मुबारक! रमज़ान के पवित्र महीने के बाद मनाया जाने वाला यह त्योहार समाज में भाईचारे तथा सद्भावना को मजबूत करने का पावन अवसर है। आइए, इस पवित्र अवसर पर, हम सब, स्वयं को मानवता की सेवा तथा जरूरतमंदों के जीवन को संवारने का संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the prime minister tweeted.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Patel prayed for the progress of the state, happiness of the people and their welfare on the occasion, while the CM said Eid gives the message of peace, harmony, unity and brotherhood, a public relations department official said on Monday. Chouhan urged people to celebrate the festival as per Indian traditions of universal brotherhood and harmony, the official added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying the festive occasion should inspire everyone to be compassionate and come together to work for good of the State. Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said at a time when Kerala was moving forward after overcoming the crisis due to the COVID pandemic, everyone should be able to work for the good of the State with unity and vigour.

"Happy Eid to all," he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wishes citizens on the auspicious occasion as he wrote: "Greetings on the special occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity all around. Eid Mubarak!"

Greetings on the special occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity all around. Eid Mubarak! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2022

Wishing fellow citizens for Eid, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also called for unity and harmony.

Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious festival usher in the spirit of love, and unite us all in the bond of brotherhood and harmony. pic.twitter.com/MEJ8GDKSm3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022

"Tomorrow, the festival of Eid will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Eid Mubarak to all of you", Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also extended his well wishes to the people.

कल पूरे देश में ईद का त्योहार हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जाएगा। आप सभी को ईद मुबारक़। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2022

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing a blessed Eid to those already celebrating today & those in India who will mark the auspicious occasion tomorrow", Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished the people through his official twitter handle.

#Eid Mubarak! Wishing a blessed Eid to those already celebrating today & those in India who will mark the auspicious occasion tomorrow pic.twitter.com/anGFHHXV8d — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2022

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also greeted the people. "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to everyone. May this festival further the spirit of compassion and humanity."