PM Modi Mourns Death Of Telugu Actor Krishna

"Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi
PM Modi Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 12:28 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

"Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," Modi tweeted.

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

The veteran actor, 80, died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

-With PTI Input

