PM Modi Launches Rs 56,000 Crore Devt Projects In Telangana; Cong CM Reddy Shares Dais With Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multiple power, rail and road projects and laid the foundation stone for others, totalling more than Rs 56,000 crore, in Telangana, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Congress received him and shared the dais with him.

In his brief address, the prime minister highlighted India's economic growth.

He said that more than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty, and attributed it to his government's welfare schemes. He stressed that such campaigns will be further amplified in the next five years.