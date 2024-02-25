PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu on Sunday, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting Okha to Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.

The Sudarshan Setu, linking Okha and Beyt Dwarka island, has been completed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the 2.3 km-long bridge in October 2017, saying it will link old and new Dwarka.

"The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side," an official release said.

