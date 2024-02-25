PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu on Sunday, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting Okha to Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.
The Sudarshan Setu, linking Okha and Beyt Dwarka island, has been completed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the 2.3 km-long bridge in October 2017, saying it will link old and new Dwarka.
"The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side," an official release said.
"Delighted to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today - a bridge that connects lands and people. It stands vibrantly as a testament of our commitment to development and progress," the Prime Minister wrote on X.
PM Modi also shared the images of the bridge with the caption: "Stunning Sudarshan Setu."
Sudarshan Setu features a distinctive design, adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides of the footpath.
Formerly known as the 'Signature Bridge', the structure has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka, located near Okha port, is approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, home to the renowned Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna.
Prime Minister Modi performed pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple on his visit to Gujarat today.
This afternoon, the Prime Minister will additionally inaugurate Gujarat's inaugural All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot.
Apart from the Rajkot AIIMS, the prime minister will also virtually inaugurate four other newly constructed AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.