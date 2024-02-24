Four Years Ago, Delhi Witnessed One Of Its Worst Communal Violence In Decades

A car work shop in Shiv Vihar area of North East Delhi which was set on fire by rioters.
Owners of shops at tyre market inspect the remains of their shops in Gokulpuri area of North East Delhi on March 07, 2020. Tyre market was burnt down by rioters on 25th February during clashes between Hindu and Muslim community over CAA.
In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, a video-journalist films as Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi, India. Reporting in India has never been without its risks, but journalists say attacks on the press during last week's deadly communal riots between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi show the situation is deteriorating.
A man grieving inside his burnt factory of Sarees in Shiv Vihar which become the haunted colony for muslims, the worst affected locality of Delhi riots, many residents fled to relief camps and elsewhere after rioters burnt and looted their houses during the riots breaks out between February 25-26 in North East Delhi, India on March 07, 2020.
A garment factory owned by Mohammad Arif was set ablaze by the rioters in Shiv Vihar which become the haunted colony for muslims, the worst affected locality of Delhi riots, many residents fled to relief camps and elsewhere after rioters burnt and looted their houses during the riots breaks out between February 25-26 in North East Delhi, India on March 07, 2020.
Police walk across streets where riots broke out between February 25-26 in North East Delhi, India.
Houses and shops in Northeast Delhi were burnt amid communal violence that erupted in North East Delhi, India between February 25-26, 2020.
Charred remains of a burnt vehicle that was set ablaze by rioters during communal violence that erupted in North East Delhi, India between February 25-26, 2020.
An elderly man seated outside shops burnt in the riots across North East Delhi, at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi.
Kithcen of a burnt house in Shiv Vihar which become the haunted colony for muslims, the worst affected locality of Delhi riots, many residents fled to relief camps and elsewhere after rioters burnt and looted their houses during the riots breaks out between February 25-26 in North East Delhi, India on March 07, 2020.
Indian muslim women sit in a make shift tent where they hae taken shelter in Mustafabad area of New Delhi India on 06 March 2020. People have taken shelter inside the temporary tensta after they were attacked by mob in different areas of North east Delhi during the riots. Meanwhile the official death count reached to 53.