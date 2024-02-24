National

Four Years Ago, Delhi Witnessed One Of Its Worst Communal Violence In Decades

On 23 February 2020, Northeast Delhi was hit with communally charged violence that lasted up to three days and killed over 53 people, mostly Muslims. While the national media and the government branded the violence merely as 'riots', the fact-finding committee formed by the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) – an independent statutory body tasked with safeguarding the rights of religious minorities termed the events of February 2020 as a 'pogrom'. Four years since violence first erupted, several victims and families of the 53 killed, feel the compensation provided by the government wasn't enough. Their faith in the legal system has changed, just like their neighbourhoods, wherein streets that once had a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims now bear marks of divide.