PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Bhilai, Two KVs In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai and two newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) buildings in Chhattisgarh.

At present, the IIT Bhilai has a strength of 1,250 students and in next three-four years its capacity will be increased to accommodate nearly 2,500 students, an official said after the PM dedicated the institute and the two KVs to the nation via video conference from Jammu and Kashmir.