PM Modi Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects Virtually From Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant move during his visit to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 15 airport projects across the country. These projects, totaling over ₹9,800 crore, include the inauguration of 12 new terminal buildings and the laying of foundation stones for three more.
The airports where new terminal buildings were inaugurated include Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for new terminals at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi airports.
These new terminals are expected to collectively handle 620 lakh passengers annually. Furthermore, with the completion of the three additional terminals, the combined passenger capacity will increase to 95 lakh per year, according to a government statement.
Notably, these terminals boast advanced passenger amenities and incorporate sustainable elements such as insulated roofing systems, energy-saving canopies, and LED lighting. The designs of these terminals also pay homage to local heritage, reflecting the culture and history of the respective states and cities.
Later in the day, around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi to distribute the inaugural instalment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing.