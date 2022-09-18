Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Pleasant Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature 23.8 Degree Celsius

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 88 per cent. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 12:11 pm

It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather department said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input

