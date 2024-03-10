People Faced Bullets For Ram Temple, Modi Transformed India In 10 Years: Om Birla In Rajasthan

Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Sunday slammed the previous opposition parties' governments and said people had to face bullets for Ram Temple and wait for more than seven decades for the abolition of Article 370.

Birla, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Bundi parliamentary constituency, said the country has largely changed in the past 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and is set to further transform over the next five.