Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Peon Booked On Bribery Charges In Amritsar

On Wednesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau booked a peon at the revenue office in Amritsar for demanding a bribe.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 8:50 pm

A peon posted at the revenue office in Amritsar was on Wednesday booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh.

Gurdhir Singh was booked based on an online complaint lodged by Jaibir Singh, a resident of village Kakka Kandiala in Tarn Taran district.

In his complaint, Jaibir alleged that the peon accepted the bribe to help the former’s mother-in-law by furnishing a no-objection certificate to execute the registry of a plot.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said after verification of the facts and the material evidence, it came to light that the accused had received the bribe amount and returned it to the complainant after he failed to provide the same.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the peon at the vigilance bureau police station, Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

National Amritsar Revenue Official Vigilance Probe Punjab Vigilance Bureau Complaints Prevention Of Corruption Act Investigation/Enquiry Punjab
