Passionate About Her Education, Bihar Girl Who Hoped To School Gets Prosthetic Leg

After her heart wrenching video went viral on social media, a 10-year-old girl from Bihar will now be able to walk to her school.

The minor girl passionate about her education, was seen hopping to her school on one leg. Her ordeal made bureaucrats and Bollywood stars on social media numb, who announced help on social media.

The reports said the minor girl’s name is Seema, who hails from Jamui district of Bihar and had lost her leg in an accident two years ago.

Her ordeal was shared on social media by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, in which she is seen wearing a prosthetic leg. limb.

Bihar Minister Dr Ashok Choudhary said he feels “proud” that the children of Bihar want to break hurdles.

Following Seema’s story doing rounds on social media, the authorities have now presented her with a her with a tricycle.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also announced help for Seema on social media.

“I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Times Of India report said that the artificial limb was provided by the education department.

