National

Passionate About Her Education, Bihar Girl Who Hoped To School Gets Prosthetic Leg

Bihar: The 10-year-old girl Seema’s video in which she was seen hoping to her school went viral on social media, following which authorities and some celebrities have made announcements of help to her.

Passionate About Her Education, Bihar Girl Who Hoped To School Gets Prosthetic Leg
Minor Bihar girl Seema finally gets artificial limb. Twitter

Updated: 28 May 2022 4:36 pm

After her heart wrenching video went viral on social media, a 10-year-old girl from Bihar will now be able to walk to her school.

The minor girl passionate about her education, was seen hopping to her school on one leg. Her ordeal made bureaucrats and Bollywood stars on social media numb, who announced help on social media.

The reports said the minor girl’s name is Seema, who hails from Jamui district of Bihar and had lost her leg in an accident two years ago.

Her ordeal was shared on social media  by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, in which she is seen wearing a prosthetic leg. limb.

Bihar Minister Dr Ashok Choudhary said he feels “proud” that the children of Bihar want to break hurdles. 

Following Seema’s story doing rounds on social media, the authorities have now presented her with a her with a tricycle.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also announced help for Seema on social media.

“I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” he said.

Meanwhile,  Times Of India report said that the artificial limb was provided by the education department.
 

