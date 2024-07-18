'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy

'It Is Not A Crime To Support Palestine'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also condemned police action on youth for raising pro-Palestine slogans. He said: “If supporting Palestine invites UAPA, it is self explanatory. It shows these are illegal actions against Kashmiris by the administration. If you have to file UAPA charges, file it against the Government of India. Because India's state policy has been in favour of Palestine,” the NC leader told reporters on the sidelines of Ashura (10th Muharram) procession in a Srinagar neighbourhood on July 17.