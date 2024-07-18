National

'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy

In Jharkhand, one person was arrested and another detained for waving a Palestinian flag, while three others were arrested in Bihar's Nawada district for similar actions.

Muharram procession Srinagar
Muharram procession in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
info_icon

The police have arrested several people for allegedly raising pro-Palestine slogans and waving Palestinian flags during Muharram processions in various states. In Jharkhand, one person was arrested and another detained for waving a Palestinian flag, while three others were arrested in Bihar's Nawada district for similar actions. 

In Jammu and Kashmir, a case was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against unknown individuals for allegedly raising Hezbollah flags and pro-Palestine slogans during a procession in Srinagar. 

The arrests have sparked controversy, with some lawmakers like Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi arguing that "supporting Palestine is not a crime" and is in line with India's foreign policy.

About Muharram Procession

On Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram ( the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar), Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals. Husayn was killed, alongside most of his male relatives and his small retinue.

Usually dressed in black, members from the Shia community take out parades through streets beating their chests and chanting, while some enact the suffering of Hussain by flagellating themselves with chains, ropes, etc. Sunnis observe fast and offer prayers.

'It Is Not A Crime To Support Palestine'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also condemned police action on youth for raising pro-Palestine slogans. He said: “If supporting Palestine invites UAPA, it is self explanatory. It shows these are illegal actions against Kashmiris by the administration. If you have to file UAPA charges, file it against the Government of India. Because India's state policy has been in favour of Palestine,” the NC leader told reporters on the sidelines of Ashura (10th Muharram) procession in a Srinagar neighbourhood on July 17.

“It is not a crime to support Palestine. It is in our spirit. It is very much in the foreign policy of India. They have been booked because they are Kashmiri Muslims,” he added.

'We Demand Withdrawal Of All Cases' 

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday demanded withdrawal of cases lodged against people for waving Palestinian flags.

"We demand withdrawal of all cases filed against those who have waved the Palestinian flag in Bihar and other parts of the country. India recognises Palestine and the policy has continued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, those people cannot be accused of any wrongdoing," said Bhattacharya.

The CPI(ML) Liberation leader said, "Flags of Palestine are being waved as a sign of solidarity with the people of Gaza where close to two lakh lives have been lost in the military action by Israel. India has never shied away from backing Palestine. A reason why a Palestinian embassy exists in New Delhi".

