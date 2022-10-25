Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Over 54,000 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges

Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the college and course allotted to them in the university's first round of seat allocations.

Delhi University admission process
Delhi University admission process Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 9:34 am

Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course allotted to them by Delhi University, over 54,000 have sealed their admission by paying fees, an official said.

The last date for payment of fees for admission to DU's undergraduate programmes after the first round of seat allocation is October 25. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the college and course allotted to them in the university's first round of seat allocations.

As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved, the university official said. Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

The university has said candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. It said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday.

At DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate Admission Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) CUET (UG)-2022 College Admissions
