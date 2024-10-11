National

Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana about his performance as Raavan in the play 'Humare Ram' at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi on October 2, 2024. "My attraction is towards Ram, but to know Ram, you need to see him through Raavan’s perspective. I firmly believe this philosophy. It was to put an end to Raavan that Lord Vishnu had to be incarnated as Ram. If he had to take the form of a human from a formless force, then it must have been for someone so worthy, whose existence cannot be balanced by anyone other than God himself."