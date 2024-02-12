National

#OutlookMagazine | To Win Beyond the Vindhyas

Irrespective of political allegiances, there is a consensus that the surge of saffron politics in Kerala surpasses mere electoral metrics. “We cannot ignore the deepening cultural influence that saffron politics gains through its multiple organs,” says P N Gopikrishnan, the author of 'The Story of Hindutva Politics'. He contends that the impact of Modi is not only provocative, but also stirs latent communal sentiments among Hindus, particularly those affiliated with the Savarna castes, exacerbating religious divides and harbouring Muslim hate.