Outlook Talks Shahina KK in conversation with Sethunath, Senior Journalist and Political Analyst

In a dialogue, senior journalist KP Sethu Nath discusses the unexpected outcomes of Kerala’s elections. The conversation delves into the BJP’s historic win in Trichur with Suresh Gopi’s victory, the systematic growth of the BJP and RSS in the state, and the factors contributing to this shift, including the collapse of a cooperative bank and the realignment of Christian votes. The discussion also touches on the grassroots efforts, the impact of cinema glamour, and local dynamics influencing the results.

