National

Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Filmmaker Bharatbala

In an interview, Bharatbala talks about his journey and why he is breaking free from all definitions. A writer once said, “To define is to limit.” Bharatbala’s limitless repertoire of stories on celluloid tells us there is an India that is beautiful. It is for us to go behind the beauty and find more. In that, these films do their bit. I want to meet the poet who writes with the conviction that his words might bring some change. That’s the audacity of belief. Maybe one day, we will all write letters to Haldhar Nag and to many others who can gaze at the setting sun.