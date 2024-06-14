National

Outlook News Wrap June 14: Indians' Mortal Remains Back From Kuwait, Sikkim Landslide, Russia's Ceasefire Promise And More

June 14 Outlook News Wrap: Today's top headlines include the return of mortal remains of the Indians who died in the deadly building fire in Kuwait, a massive landslide in Sikkim, Russia's conditional ceasefire promise, and more.

Hello Readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today, we are straightaway focusing on the Indian Air Force (IAF) bringing back the mortal remains of the 45 Indians who were killed in a massive building fire in Kuwait. The news rap also includes the flood-like situation ins Sikkim where a landslide has killed six people.

In other news, we have our focus on the ongoing G7 Summit in Italy where the member countries have agreed to a 50 billion USD aid Package for war-ravaged Ukraine.

Read All These And More With Outlook's June 14 News Wrap

Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi

The IAF plane has landed in Kerala and is now expected to depart for New Delhi. The mortal remains were being brought back home by the IAF and Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Read full story.

Sikkim: Rain Fury, Landslides, Claim 6 Lives, Leave 1,500 Tourists Stranded

At least six persons lost their lives and 1,500 tourists were stranded as heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides in northern Sikkim's Mangan district on Thursday, said officials. Heavy destruction caused by the landslide led to the collapse of a newly-built bailey bridge at Sangkalang, leaving no link between Mangan, Dzongu and Chungthang. Several roads were blocked, houses damaged, electric poles swept away in the aftermath.

Read full story.

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday has promised a cease-fire in Ukraine with a condition - if Kyiv withdraws troops from occupied regions. He also renounced plans to join NAT. Such a deal appears a nonstarter for Kyiv, which wants to join the military alliance and has demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from all of its territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on Putin's proposal.

Read full story.

G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit

The G7 Summit 2024 is underway in Italy and will conclude on June 15. On the first day of the 50th annual meet, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who currently holds the presidency, welcomed her fellow G7 Leaders - US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, UK PM Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

Read full story.

AUS Vs SCO: Pat Cummins Says No To Score Manipulation - 'Against Spirit Of Cricket'

Amid widespread conversation around Josh Hazlewood's remarks on Australia possibly manipulating a win margin against Scotland, his seam-bowling partner Pat Cummins has said that Australia would have done no such thing. A scenario could have arisen where England would have been knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, had their net run rate been lower than that of Scotland. But that situation is now moot, after England's landslide win over Oman on Friday (June 14) in Antigua. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Read full story

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation

Bollywood’s IT couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have landed in a new controversy. A recent report has revealed that the actor and her husband have been accused of cheating a gold trader in Mumbai for over Rs 90 lakhs. The bullion trader made the accusation and that has prompted the Mumbai Sessions Court to launch an investigation into this case.

Read full story.

