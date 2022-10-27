Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ordinance To Repeal Gaming Act To Be Passed In The Cabinet: Meghalaya CM

Conrad K. Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, announced on Wednesday that an ordinance repealing gaming will "be introduced and passed at the next cabinet meeting".

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
Ordinance To Repeal Gaming Act To Be Passed In The Cabinet: Meghalaya CM PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 7:07 am

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that an ordinance to repeal the gaming action in the state will "be introduced and passed in the next cabinet meeting".

The government decided to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021, earlier in the month, following stiff opposition by churches and social organisations.

"An ordinance (to repeal the gambling act) will be brought and passed in the next cabinet meeting," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme when asked about the procedure that would be followed to revoke the law.

The chief minister had on October 14 said that any Act can be repealed through an ordinance and this is the procedure that will be followed for the gaming act.

The MRGA, passed in the Assembly last year, sought to promote the setting up of casinos and gaming parlours in the state to promote tourism and generate revenue. 

Tags

National Ordinance Gaming Act Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Cabinet Meeting MRGA Meghalaya Regulation Of Gaming Act Revenue Official
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Explained: What Is Bombay Stock Exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipt And How To Buy It?

Explained: What Is Bombay Stock Exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipt And How To Buy It?