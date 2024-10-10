National

Orange Alert Issued For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Yellow Alert In Kerala

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in Tamil Nadu, while yellow alerts are in place in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department also forecasts significant rainfall for Andhra Pradesh and parts of the southern peninsula.

IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu from October 12 to October 15. The districts affected include Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, and Tirunelveli.

The weather service reported that a low-pressure system developing between Lakshadweep and the adjacent Arabian Sea is expected to deepen into a depression. This will lead to significant rainfall in various regions. Additional areas such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruppur's ghat regions, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Theni, and Dindigul are also likely to experience substantial rainfall.

From October 12 to 15, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms is predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The RMC has forecasted squally weather, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, and potentially reaching up to 55 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the Gulf of Mannar, the Camorin region, and southern Tamil Nadu until next week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Northeast monsoon typically begins on October 20, but it may arrive nine days earlier or later. The IMD noted that southern Tamil Nadu may receive less rainfall than northern regions, although the central parts of the state are expected to see significant precipitation. The agency has also forecasted above-normal rainfall for the southern peninsula, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, with more rain anticipated in Tamil Nadu during the remaining weeks of October. Historically, Tamil Nadu receives an average of 44 cm of rain during the Northeast monsoon from October through December.

Yellow Alert for Kerala Districts

In Kerala, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts, indicating the potential for isolated heavy rain. The yellow alert is in effect for the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, as well as northern districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The weather office has warned residents to prepare for significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, expecting rainfall amounts between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within the next 24 hours.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer zones. Authorities have also warned those living near riverbanks and in low-lying areas about potential risks, advising them to move to safe locations. Officials emphasized, “Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure that camps are set up in their locality and should relocate to these locations during the day. For assistance, they may contact local bodies and revenue authorities.”

Weather Outlook for Delhi

In contrast, no significant rainfall is predicted for the northern and central parts of the country, including Delhi. The national capital is expected to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 35°C to a minimum of 23°C.

These stable conditions will provide some respite from the erratic weather patterns affecting other regions.

