Orange Alert Issued For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Yellow Alert In Kerala

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Northeast monsoon typically begins on October 20, but it may arrive nine days earlier or later. The IMD noted that southern Tamil Nadu may receive less rainfall than northern regions, although the central parts of the state are expected to see significant precipitation. The agency has also forecasted above-normal rainfall for the southern peninsula, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, with more rain anticipated in Tamil Nadu during the remaining weeks of October. Historically, Tamil Nadu receives an average of 44 cm of rain during the Northeast monsoon from October through December.