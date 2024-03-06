Oppn Promoting Dynastic Politics, Sonia Failed To Launch ‘Rahul Yaan’ 19 Times: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed leaders of Opposition's INDIA grouping for 'promoting dynasties', and urged the youth to vote for those who strengthen democracy.

“Sonia Gandhi's launch of the 'Rahul Yaan' has failed miserably 19 times. Efforts are on for the 20th attempt,” Shah said, addressing a youth rally in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. During his tour of Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state on Tuesday, Shah asked the crowd at the rallies to vote for parties that would strengthen democracy, adding the youth will get opportunities only in the BJP.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is trying to put a man on the moon, and (Congress leader) Sonia (Gandhi) is trying to launch her son Rahul for the 20th time. She tried 19 times, but he never made it to the destination,” Shah said at the Jalgaon rally.

"Sonia is trying to make Rahul PM, Uddhav (Thackeray) wants to make his son Aaditya CM, (Sharad) Pawar wants to make his daughter CM, Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to make her nephew CM, and (M K) Stalin wants to make his son CM," the senior BJP leader said.

All the INDI alliance parties which are opposing Modi promote dynastic politics, Shah said. “Voting for the BJP means voting for a bright future of youth and for building a great India,” Shah said. “Voting for BJP means voting for making Narendra Modi the PM for a third time,” he added.