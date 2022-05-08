Sunday, May 08, 2022
One Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andaman, Tally Rises To 10,037

There are now two active cases in the archipelago, while 9,906 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Fresh Covid case in Andaman

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:56 pm

A day after reporting a fresh COVID-19 case after a fortnight, another new infection was detected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,037, a health bulletin said.

There are now two active cases in the archipelago, while 9,906 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.27 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.36 lakh people, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

