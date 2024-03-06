On Second Bihar Tour In Less Than A Week, PM To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Crore

Amid a soaring political temperature in Bihar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday set foot in the state for the second time in less than a week.

Modi is scheduled to visit Bettiah town, the headquarters of the West Champaran district, in the afternoon and unveil projects worth Rs 12,800 crore. Former state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, who is the local MP, came out with a video message, urging the people to "turn up in large numbers and welcome the dearest member of our family".

Jaiswal's refrain of "humaare parivaar ke sabse pyaare sadasya" came in the backdrop of the BJP's "Modi ka Parivaar" campaign, in response to a jibe of RJD president Lalu Prasad at a rally in Patna on Sunday. Prasad, whose three children, including heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, are in politics, had taken potshots at Modi, taunting him for having no family of his own.

The RJD leader was apparently sore over Modi's speeches at back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts of the state a day earlier when the PM had unveiled projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore.