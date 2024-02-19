‘Who Is Azad, Who Is Ghulam, Time Will Tell’: Omar Abdullah On Ghulam Nabi Azad's Claim

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has responded strongly to veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad's claims that he and his father were briefed about the abrogation of Article 370, stating that they were detained for eight months during that period, with Mr Azad being the only former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who was free.
Azad, during an interview with a TV channel on Monday, alleged that the Abdullahs had asked to be placed under house arrest in 2019 in order to avoid making a public statement over the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Responding to Azad's accusations, Omar Abdullah accused him of playing a cunning game and stated, "Who is azad (free) and who is ghulam (a slave), time will tell & people will decide."
Rebutting the claims in a post on X, Mr Abdullah wrote, "Wah bhai wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015? 'Abdullahs knew about 370' yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug."
“Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help BJP in Chenab valley,” he added.
Advertisement
The leader was referring to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, which allowed him, his father, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti—all past chief ministers of J&K—to be arrested both before and after Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019.
Also Read | 'Unbelievable' Power Crisis In Srinagar High Court: Division Bench Demands Permanent Solution
Advertisement
Here is How Farooq Abdullah Reacted:
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah denied the claim made by veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad that he used to seek meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at night to avoid public scrutiny.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Farooq Abdullah said, "If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah?"
"When no one wanted to give him Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him Rajya Sabha seat. But today he is saying all this. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," he added.