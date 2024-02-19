‘Who Is Azad, Who Is Ghulam, Time Will Tell’: Omar Abdullah On Ghulam Nabi Azad's Claim

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has responded strongly to veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad's claims that he and his father were briefed about the abrogation of Article 370, stating that they were detained for eight months during that period, with Mr Azad being the only former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who was free.

Azad, during an interview with a TV channel on Monday, alleged that the Abdullahs had asked to be placed under house arrest in 2019 in order to avoid making a public statement over the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.