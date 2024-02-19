'Unbelievable' Power Crisis In Srinagar High Court: Division Bench Demands Permanent Solution

"It is pathetic and unbelievable that this is the condition of the Srinagar Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh," remarked the Bench.

The power failure took place at about 09:45 a.m. and was still not restored until about 11.28 a.m. when the court passed the order.

"The matter has gone from bad to worse. There is a permanent solution that is required," stated the court, urging the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory (of J&K) to promptly address the issue.