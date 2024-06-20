National

Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight

Balasore District Collector Ashish Thakare said in an X post, "Curfew in the areas under Balasore Municipality has been extended till 21.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 6 am to noon to meet their daily needs. During this period, all commercial establishments and routine services are allowed to operate."