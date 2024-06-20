National

Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight

Balasore District Collector Ashish Thakare said in an X post, "Curfew in the areas under Balasore Municipality has been extended till 21.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 6 am to noon to meet their daily needs. During this period, all commercial establishments and routine services are allowed to operate."

With tension still prevailing in some parts of Balasore town, the Odisha government on Thursday further extended the curfew period till the midnight of June 21, while also allowing six-hour relaxation on Friday, officials said.

Addressing reporters, Thakare said, "The situation is under control and phase-wise curfew period will be relaxed."

He thanked the people of Balasore for cooperation during the curfew period.

Curfew was relaxed for four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Thursday during which a large number of people came out of their houses to procure essential items.

The administration also relaxed curfew for candidates appearing in any examination, government officials, court staffers and persons engaged in essential services on production of valid ID proof.

The restrictive measures were imposed in the northern Odisha town on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter. At least 10 people were injured in stone-pelting.

According to an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Balasore, no public gathering or large-scale movement of people was allowed during the curfew relaxation period.

Meanwhile, the home department, in a notification, said that internet suspension period in Balasore town has further been extended till 10 am on June 22 to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory messages. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets, an official said.

As many as 54 people have been forwarded to judicial custody since Tuesday after being arrested either on the charge of rioting or violating the curfew norms.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He also asked the district administration to take all measures to restore normalcy in Balasore town.

Meanwhile, the district administration convened a peace meeting of eminent citizens of Balasore during which people from different walks of life gave their suggestions for faster improvement of the situation.

