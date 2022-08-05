Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Odisha Chief secretary Reviews Diarrhoea Situation, Asks Collectors To Intensify Awareness Drives

The Odisha government directed all collectors on Friday to make proper arrangements to stop the spread of diarrhea, which has engulfed seven districts so far.

At least 17 people have recently died and 680 people infected in the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Gajapati, and Jharsuguda. Fifty-three people are undergoing treatment in hospitals and 610 patients have recovered, according to an official release.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the diarrhoea situation during a meeting in the Lok Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. He directed the district collectors to monitor all drinking water sources in rural areas and ensure that people do not consume water from streams.

The officers have been asked to intensify the awareness programmes and involve health workers and local organisations in the dissemination of information and transferring of patients to healthcare institutions.

Mohapatra ordered the deployment of vehicles with reverse-osmosis systems for water purification in infected areas.

The collectors and health officers have been told to increase surveillance and remain alert till the end of the rainy season, the release added.

(Inputs from PTI)

