Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
North Goa Beaches To Have No-Take Zones To Protect, Preserve Environment

As part of a plan to protect and preserve the environment in the areas around picturesque beaches in North Goa, Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane announced on Tuesday the establishment of 'no-take zones.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 2:35 pm

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday announced that 'no-take zones' will be formed in and around picturesque beaches of North Goa to protect and preserve the environment in these areas.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said 'no-take zones' will be formed at the beaches of Morjim, Ashvem, and Arambol in North Goa, which is a major tourist attraction.

A no-take zone is an area set aside by the government, where no extractive activity such as fishing, hunting, logging, mining, and drilling is allowed.

The minister of town and country planning tweeted that activities were taking place without the state government's permission and dunes were also being destroyed on the beaches. Hence, the department was forced to act and protect these zones.

Research scientist Sujit Kumar Dongre was roped in to prepare a report on no-take zones and conservation areas to be notified by the state forest department, with more emphasis on areas near turtle nesting sites. 

