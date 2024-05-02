National

Noida Resident Held For Sharing Deepfake Video Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The video was used to spread misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements, police said.

File Photo
UP CM Yogi Adityanath File Photo
A man was arrested here by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly posting an AI-generated "deepfake" video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Thursday.

The video was used to spread misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements, Additional Director General of Police (UP STF) Amitabh Yash said.

"On May 1, an AI-generated deepfake video of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister went viral after it was posted on X from a handle. The video was used to spread misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements," ADGP Yash said.

He said an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 505(2) (statement conducting to public mischief) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act was lodged at the Noida Cyber Crime police station as the Noida unit of the STF started investigating the matter.

"On Thursday, accused Shyam Kishor Gupta was arrested and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local cyber crime police station in Noida," ADGP Yash, who is also the ADG (law and order) for the Uttar Pradesh police, said.

He said Gupta is a resident here and claims to be the president of 'Rehri-Patri' (street vendors) welfare association on his X profile.

