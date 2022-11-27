No Sunday Leave: Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mallikarjun Kharge To Address Rallies In Gujarat Today

With less than a week left for the polls, Gujarat will see huge rallies on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Khargeto addressing people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at campaign rallies in Surat on Sunday evening. On Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda announced the party's manifesto at the state office in Gandhinagar. Nadda said that Gujarat is continuously developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rule of the BJP. The BJP has talked about providing 20 lakh jobs in five years. The manifesto promised to start giving free electric scooters to meritorious college-going female students from financially weak households.

In its manifesto, the party also talked about the ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ for hosting the Olympic Games in the state in 2036. It also assures to give free bicycles to all female students from classes 9-12.

The party also promised to “ensure complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code committee’s recommendations”.

Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat to meet textile industry leaders and gem artisans. He will be addressing a public meeting at Yogi Chowk. The Delhi CM will hold a press conference in Surat at 11:00 am followed by a roadshow in Jamnagar.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is on a tour of Gujarat from Sunday. Kharge will address two rallies in the Narmada district on Sunday. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will also be present along with Kharge.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second. The results will be declared on December 8.

This year there are 4.9 crore electorates eligible to vote. The ECI has set up more than 51,000 polling stations, including 34,000 in rural areas. On February 18, 2023, the term of the present Gujarat Assembly will end. The Centre has deployed 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces ahead of the polls.