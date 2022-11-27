Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Sunday Leave: Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mallikarjun Kharge To Address Rallies In Gujarat Today

BJP had yesterday published its election manifesto promising to impose Uniform Civil Code if it comes to power.

Narendra Modi in Gujarat
Narendra Modi in Gujarat PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 11:16 am

With less than a week left for the polls, Gujarat will see huge rallies on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Khargeto addressing people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at campaign rallies in Surat on Sunday evening. On Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda announced the party's manifesto at the state office in Gandhinagar. Nadda said that Gujarat is continuously developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rule of the BJP. The BJP has talked about providing 20 lakh jobs in five years. The manifesto promised to start giving free electric scooters to meritorious college-going female students from financially weak households.

In its manifesto, the party also talked about the ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ for hosting the Olympic Games in the state in 2036. It also assures to give free bicycles to all female students from classes 9-12.

The party also promised to “ensure complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code committee’s recommendations”.

Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat to meet textile industry leaders and gem artisans. He will be addressing a public meeting at Yogi Chowk. The Delhi CM will hold a press conference in Surat at 11:00 am followed by a roadshow in Jamnagar.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is on a tour of Gujarat from Sunday. Kharge will address two rallies in the Narmada district on Sunday. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will also be present along with Kharge.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second. The results will be declared on December 8.

This year there are 4.9 crore electorates eligible to vote. The ECI has set up more than 51,000 polling stations, including 34,000 in rural areas. On February 18, 2023, the term of the present Gujarat Assembly will end. The Centre has deployed 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces ahead of the polls.

Related stories

Gujarat Elections: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Uniform Civil Code, Girls' Free Education, $1 Trillion Economy

Gujarat Polls: Isudan Gadhvi Optimistic About AAPs Win; Says People Fed Up With State Leaders Of BJP

BJP Brought 'Permanent Peace' In Gujarat, Taught Rioters Lesson In 2022: Amit Shah

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Elections Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis