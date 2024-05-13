The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant interim bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the plea challenging his arrest by ED. Refusing bail, the top court has further called on the Enforcement Directorate to file a response by May 20.
No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
