Nitish Kumar took oath as the new Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday along with two BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha who swore-in as ministers in the new cabinet.

Nitish Kumar announced his resignation as Bihar CM on Sunday. This marks his second volte-face in less than 18 months. Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the formation of the NDA government in Bihar following Nitish Kumar's morning resignation.

After meeting the governor, he said, "I have resigned from the post of chief minister today. The new Grand Alliance that we created (in August 2022) is not in a good condition. The situation is not looking good."

In a move away from the RJD, Nitish is set to establish a new government, aligning once again with the BJP. The party has selected Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary as the two deputy Chief Ministers. The swearing-in ceremony for the new Bihar government is scheduled for 5 pm today, as stated by BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde.