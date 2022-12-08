Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
NIA Special Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah Booked For 'Glorifying Terrorism'

Shah was arrested in February this year for 'glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order.' There is still one case pending under the Public Safety Act against him.

Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah is the Editor-in-Chief of the online news magazine, The Kashmir Walla
Updated: 08 Dec 2022 9:24 pm

A local court here on Thursday granted bail to journalist Fahad Shah, arrested earlier this year. According to Shah's lawyer Umair Ronga, the editor of online portal 'The Kashmir Walla' was granted bail by a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

"Special court designated under NIA today granted bail to the chief editor of @tkwmag @pzfahad in FIR No 70/2020 P/S Safakadal and FIR No 19/2022 P/S Pulwama," Ronga said in a tweet.

Shah to remain in detention

He said there was still one case pending in Jammu against the journalist. "We have also challenged his detention under the Public Safety Act. It will come up for hearing on December 15," Ronga added.

Shah was arrested in February this year for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order."  

Besides Jammu, cases have been registered against him in Pulwama, Shopian, and Srinagar.

Shah is the founder editor of weekly online magazine "thekashmirwalla"

(With inputs from PTI)

