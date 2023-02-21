Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
NIA Carries Out Raids At 72 Locations In Connection To Gangster-terror Link

National

NIA Carries Out Raids At 72 Locations In Connection To Gangster-terror Link

As per media reports, the central investigation agency had interrogated dozens of gangsters part of Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawana gangs and the raids were launched based on the information gathered during the questioning. Several weapons were recovered during the raids on Tuesday.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:56 am

In connection to a ganster-terror link, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at 72 locations across the country. It has been reported that the raids are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

Several weapons were recovered during the raids on Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, NIA officers are raiding the home of an arms supplier in Pilibhit. According to NIA sources, these arms supplied from Pakistan were found during the raids.

As per media reports, the central investigation agency had interrogated dozens of gangsters part of Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawana gangs.

The raids were launched based on the information gathered during the questioning.

According to sources, the central agency has held four rounds of raids so far in the gangster case after gathering information on Pakistan's ISI and gangster nexus.

So far, several gangsters have been arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

In October last year, the NIA conducted raids at over 50 locations in five states targeting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers. The agency said it will continue to dismantle terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure.

