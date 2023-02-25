Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
NGT Forms Panel To Look Into Petition Claiming Illegal Manufacture Of Acid In Old Delhi

Home National

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, Sirki Walan, which says acid is being illegally manufactured in the locality.

National Green Tribunal
National Green Tribunal File Photos

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 2:36 pm

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to look into a petition, which claims that acid is being illegally manufactured in an Old Delhi neighbourhood in Central district.

The petition says dangerous fumes are being released as a result of the illegal acid manufacturing, causing damage to the environment and affecting the health of the locals.

"In our view, the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the local authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint committee comprising the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the deputy commissioner of police (north) and the district magistrate (north)," a bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said.

It added that the DM would be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. 

The committee will look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if there is any violation, take appropriate remedial action within two months, the bench said.

"The said committee shall submit an action-taken report within three months," the green panel said. 

