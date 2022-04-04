Monday, Apr 04, 2022
SC Reserves Plea For Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:21 pm

SC reserves order on plea for cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur case.
 

( Developing Story, Further deatils are awaited. )

Tags

National Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Protest Farm Law Farm Laws Withdrawal Ashish Mishra Ajay Mishra Teni Supreme Court SIT Investigation India
