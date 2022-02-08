BJP Releases Manifesto For UP Polls, Promises Free Electricity For Irrigation

BJP promises free electricity for irrigation to farmers in next five years in its manifesto for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Init's manifesto BJP also mentioned that in next 5 years, govt will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP.

Interest will be taken from sugarmills if there is delay in payment of cane dues to farmers beyond 14 days.

To make meritorious girl students self-reliant, free scooters will be given to them under Rani Laxmibai Yojana.

Under Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, 2 crore tablets and smartphones will be given

Provision of 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine have been announced for those indulging in 'love jihad'

General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in record time.

