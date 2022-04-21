BJP Leader Jitu Choudhary Shot Dead Outside Delhi Home

A BJP leader was shot dead yesterday evening in east Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

As per the report in NDTV, the deceased BJP man was 42.

He has been identified as Jitu Choudhary.

The report said a police constable found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood in front of his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

"The victim had gunshot injuries," the report quoted police statement.

Choudhary was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the report said.

The report mentioned that few cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene.

It stated the police are scanning the CCTV footage.

The accused are on the run, it added.