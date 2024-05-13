Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories

Hello Readers! Through this Outlook news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 52 Per Cent Turnout So Till 3 PM

A voter turnout of over 52 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.

Here's the state-wise voter turnout at 3 pm:

Andhra Pradesh 55.49%, Bihar 45.23%, Jammu And Kashmir 29.93%, Jharkhand 56.42%, Madhya Pradesh 59.63%, Maharashtra 42.35%, Odisha 52.91%, Telangana 52.34%, Uttar Pradesh 48.41% and West Bengal 66.05%.