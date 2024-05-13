Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories

Hello Readers! Through this Outlook news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 52 Per Cent Turnout So Till 3 PM
A voter turnout of over 52 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.
Here's the state-wise voter turnout at 3 pm:
Andhra Pradesh 55.49%, Bihar 45.23%, Jammu And Kashmir 29.93%, Jharkhand 56.42%, Madhya Pradesh 59.63%, Maharashtra 42.35%, Odisha 52.91%, Telangana 52.34%, Uttar Pradesh 48.41% and West Bengal 66.05%.
Hyderabad Polls: BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Muslim Women To Remove Burqa For ID Check, Sparks Controversy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad, K Madhavi Latha, sparked controversy after a video emerged showing her checking identity cards of burqa-clad Muslim women at a polling booth and asking them to lift or remove their veil. In the video, Madhavi Latha is seen specifically asking burqa-clad Muslim women to remove their 'niqab' or face veil for verification. "Uthaiye aap (lift this up)," she is heard saying to the women, gesturing towards their veils as she checks their voter ID cards.
Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Reports surfaced on Monday that AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief (DCW) Swati Maliwal alleged that a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal misbehaved with her. Hours later, another report claimed that it was, in fact, someone who was "claiming" to be Swati Maliwal dialed emergency services alleging of being assaulted.
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as the Chief Minister of Delhi because of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. The Apex Court said it is matter of propriety, but there is no legal right seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM following his arrest.
Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
Panic has again struck Rajasthan's Jaipur after at least four schools in the city received bomb threat mails on Monday. This comes a day after Pink City was shaken up by threats to bomb the airport and hospitals. Reports said students and staff members from these schools have been evacuated. The police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools, PTI reported.
Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
China is set to release Zhang Zhan, a journalist, who had been imprisoned for her reportage and coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Zhan was one of the few journalists to report on the outbreak in Wuhan after millions were put under lockdown. She was first detained in May 2020 and is due to be released on Monday.
Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
Egypt, one of the key mediator countries for peace talks in Gaza, has decided to join hands with South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. On Sunday, Egypt's foreign ministry stated that it would be intervening in the matter due to Israel's growing operations in Gaza, especially Rafah.
Tensions between Israel and Egypt have been high, especially at the borders. These growing tensions also highlight the growing Israeli operations and military presence in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which is at the border with Egypt.
Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
Days after India withdrew the last of its military personnel in Maldives, Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has admitted that Maldivian troops are not capable to fly the Dornier aircraft donated by India. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Maldivian minister acknowledged that the country's defence forces cannot operate the three Indian aircraft.
The defence minister's comments come a day after Maldives' foreign minister Moosa Zameer confirmed that India had withdrawn 76 military personnel and replaced them with civilian personnel from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.